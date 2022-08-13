As we reported earlier this week, Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe and mother of Gianna, is in the middle of a lawsuit against Los Angeles officials. The officers are being accused of taking and sharing photos from the horrendous crash that happened on January 26, 2020, taking the lives of nine people. The trial started on Wednesday, August 10, and new findings are already being discussed.

Harry How/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the law officials have kept 'ghoul books' which contain photos of celebrities who suffered from brutal fatalities. Apparently, Kobe is one amongst several others.

Of the eight officers who are facing charges, one, in particular, stated that he is not remorseful for his actions. Deputy Doug Johnson testified that he was demanded to take pictures of the remains by someone above him. However, that higher-up individual has claimed he never gave out that order. Johnson also said he snapped about 25 photographs, but another officer went against that statement, declaring that he took upwards of 100 images.

David McNew/Getty Images

In an effort to defend himself, the deputy argued that he took the photos before he knew whose body it was. He also admitted to taking pictures of the "body of a black child with long hair," who was presumed to be 13-year-old, Gianna.