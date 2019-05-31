Back in December, Deontay Wilder defended his WBC heavyweight title against Tyson Fury and the two fought to a controversial draw. Some feel like Fury had been knocked out after the referee flubbed the ten count, while others thought Fury was a better boxer throughout the majority of the fight and should have come away with the decision. Fans have been begging for a rematch between the two although that hasn't exactly been in the cards. Wilder recently announced a fight against Luis Ortiz in September of this year, while Anthony Joshua still waits in the shadows.

Some good news came out today though for boxing fans as Wilder announced a rematch against Fury will take places if he defeats Ortiz. He said the fight will happen early in 2020, according to ESPN.

"Well, As I always say I’m the realest Champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my Controversial Fights ASAP. Luis Ortiz is first then Tyson Fury Next," Wilder wrote on Twitter.

If Fury wants to make sure he gets his rematch against Wilder, he'll have to defeat Tom Schwarz in their fight which is slated for June 15th on ESPN+.

Who do you have winning the rematch, if and when it occurs?