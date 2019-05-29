Fans have been begging for a super fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua for a minute now. Wilder holds the WBC Heavyweight Title, while Joshua has the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. If Joshua were to win the match, he would become the undisputed champion although it doesn't appear like the two have come close to agreeing on any terms. Wilder just came off a brutal first-round KO victory against Dominic Breazeale and is already looking towards his next bout.

Wilder announced on Twitter last night that he will be participating in a rematch this Fall against Luis Ortiz who he fought back in March of 2018. The Bronze Bomber ended up winning the fight by a 10th round TKO, although it wasn't an easy bout for Wilder.

There is no official date or venue for the fight but according to The Guardian, some believe it could happen on either the 7th or 8th of September, with Los Angeles and Las Vegas being the frontrunners in terms of host cities.

In his Tweet, Wilder alluded to his controversial fights and how they will be dealt with, so fans should feel optimistic about a Joshua fight or even a rematch with Tyson Fury.