Andy Ruiz' victory dramatically shifts the balance of power in boxing's Heavyweight division.
When Andy Ruiz Jr. was ushered in as Jarrell Miller's replacement, he was thought to be nothing more than a stand-in at best. It was as if Anthony Joshua was assured a victory because there was no way in hell his opponent's doughy physique could stand up to his conditioning. Surely, Ruiz' 32-1 record was indicative of a fighter who'd been sheltered on the domestic front.
It's no secret. Joshua's mental preparation was devised against Jarrell Miller, a fighter that looked to be a perfect stylistic fit for the mobile Brit. Upon learning of Miller's failed test, Joshua's promoters quickly went about finding a replacement. Unfortunately, Andy Ruiz Jr.'s looks can be deceiving. What Joshua's team didn't account for, beyond Ruiz' doughy physique, or his padded domestic record: unlike Jarrell Miller, Ruiz' elite footwork never strays from the center of the ring.
Al Bello/Getty Images
As history would have it, Andy Ruiz dropped Joshua on several occasions on his way to a 7th round stoppage, all but shifting the balance of power in the Heavyweight division. Joshua's completely alters the multi-fight agenda put in place for the IBF, WBA, and WBO belts. Fellow British contender Tyson Fury offered Joshua mercy in a reactionary Tweet.
Deontay Wilder wasn't so kind. "He wasn’t a true champion," he opined. "His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts." Notice how Wilder uses the past tense to decry Joshua's so-called fraudulent career. In some ways, it's hard not to view Andy Ruiz' win as a boon result for boxing's Heavyweight division - in that it opens the field up to parity.