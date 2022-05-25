Despite losing his last two matches at the hands of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder remains one of the best and most feared fighters in the Heavyweight division. The man used to hold the WBC title and for years, he has been looked up to by many in his community. Wilder is the pride of Tuscaloosa and it should come as absolutely no surprise that he was honored by the city in massive fashion.

As you can see from the tweet down below, Wilder received a statue of himself in the city. Considering he is called the Bronze Bomber, it is pretty ironic that he would be getting his very own statue made of that very material. Either way, Wilder was amazed by the statue and its likeness to him.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"For the first time in my life, I'm at a loss for words," Wilder said via TMZ. "This is generational wealth. This is black excellence. This is greatness."

Some statues do not look like who they are modeled after, so it was nice to see Wilder receive something that actually bears his likeness. Either way, this is an honor that will live on forever, and Wilder will surely always remember it.

