Earlier this year, Andy Ruiz shocked the world when he defeated Anthony Joshua for multiple heavyweight belts. Joshua's loss sent the boxing world into a tailspin as it ruined potential matches against the likes of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Regardless, Joshua and Ruiz are now on pace for a rematch that will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 7th. Fans are excited about the fight because of Joshua gets his belts back, he will be able to get a fight against Wilder, or at least that's what people are hoping for.

Wilder was recently interviewed by TMZ about the upcoming rematch and he had plenty to say on the matter. Of course, wilder has his own match against Luis Ortiz on Saturday but he is already looking past that. In fact, he thinks the rematch between Joshua and Ruiz will land him a nice payday.

"After I get past Ortiz, then [Tyson Fury]. And, then after Fury, the winner of [Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua]," Wilder said. "I'm thinking Ruiz will get that one. And, we'll have a big unification bout."

Essentially, Wilder believes Joshua is dead in the water and won't have a chance at getting the belts back. Meanwhile, Wilder is confident he can beat Ruiz should he get the unification match. Either way, it's going to be an interesting time for the boxing world.