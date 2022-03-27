Samuel L. Jackson was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards on Saturday night. Legendary actor Denzel Washington presented the award to Jackson during the non-televised ceremony.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Jackson admitted being selected for the award was unexpected.

“I tried to entertain audiences the way Hollywood entertained me,” said Jackson. “Make them forget their lives for a few hours, be thrilled, awed or excited. When I got this call last year, it was unexpected, but I guarantee you, this thing is going to be cherished.”



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jackson, despite being one of the most celebrated actors in movie history, had yet to win a single Oscar before last night. He's long maintained that he should've won for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's classic film, Pulp Fiction.

“Oscars don’t move the comma on your check,” he told the Times, emphasizing the importance of films selling tickets. “I’ve done a good job of doing that.”

In addition to Pulp Fiction, Jackson has appeared in over 150 films including True Romance, Jurassic Park, Hard Eight, Snakes on a Plane, and many more.

Check out a clip from the event below.

[Via]