Michael B. Jordan is continuing to add to his acting resume, with his role in the new movie Jordan for Jordan. The film serves as an extenuation of the actor's back-and-forth from action to drama roles, with Journal for Jordan manifesting Jordan's more serious side. Today, fans were treated with the first peak at the film, directed by Denzel Washington, with the release of the movie's first trailer starring Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams.

Journal for Jordan is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir of the same name, written by journalist Dana Canedy. The movie focuses on the relationship between Canedy and her late husband Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who left a book of lessons for his son after he passed. Both acclaimed actor Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan have production credits on the film.

"I felt safe to be able to go into this, to explore these characters, and to be vulnerable in that type of way," Jordan told USA Today about the role. While the actor admits that it's nice to step away from physically demanding roles into something more dramatic following his involvement in the Black Panther and Creed movies, he admits they had their perks: “I’ve done a lot of physical roles, because that’s been my appetite. I’m 34; the last seven years has been (about) physically developing into your sweet spot."

Jordan also spoke on working with Denzel Washington, who has been slowly amassing behind-the-camera credits while staying largely out of the spotlight: "Everybody wants to work with him, and he’s a very selective guy. So the fact that he wanted to work with me was a huge deal."

