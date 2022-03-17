Gunna considers himself the Drip God but is he stealing his style from others? According to YouTuber, actor, and fashion enthusiast Denzel Dion, he just might be.

The Atlanta rapper and his label boss, Young Thug, recently starred on the cover of Billboard magazine, rocking high-end garments in the spread. The two style icons wore stunning designer-clad outfits, with Gunna dressed in an elegant Gucci coat and light pants. Their styling was nearly identical to another recent shoot though, involving Denzel Dion and Instagram personality Rickey Thompson.



Prince Williams/Getty Images



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"ikyfl," wrote Denzel Dion on Twitter, sharing side-by-side photos of Gunna and Thug's cover shoot, and his own photos with Rickey Thompson for Pause magazine. As you'll notice, their outfits are nearly identical. While Gunna and Thug might not be the ones to blame for this, the stylists for this shoot should definitely be questioned. It's definitely not a good look to have two of the biggest rappers and style leaders in the country dressed in outfits that have been worn before by others on magazine covers. They're supposed to be trendsetters, not followers.

In case you don't know what Denzel Dion's acronym means, it stands for, "I Know You're F*cking Lying."

Rickey Thompson seemingly agreed that the rappers ripped them off, retweeting Denzel's tweet and adding, "HAHAHAHAHAHAH like I said….INFLUENCE."

Who do you think are the real drip influencers? Check out the posts below and let us know in the comments.