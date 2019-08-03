Denzel Curry's energy in the latest episode of The Cave was abundant - enough to put 10 servicemen or women out of commission. For Kenny Beats and his ever-successful YouTube jumpoff, the tables have turned in recent times. Ever since Vince Staples jokingly implied that Kenny was "The Police," his guests have grown irreverent (towards him). So, to some extent, linking up with a workhorse like Denzel Curry was just the appointment to set things straights.

Denzel's appearance on The Cave brings the web series to the dozen mark, six off the pace set by Vince Staples and his issuance of the regrettable "The Police" tagline. Watch as Denzel takes on more responsibility. When asked to provide a couple of keywords to get the session started, Denzel Curry learns his host a thing or two about CeddyBu, the muthaf*cking rap sumo.

Everything's cordial between 'em. As he's done in the past, Kenny Beats is respectful enough to not take incoming calls during these film sessions, but never one to edit out the iMessage. In this instance, it was slowthai calling him from Great Britain. In a previous episode, Kenny Beats received a call from 03 Greedo, but in that case - an intermission was called right on the spot, given the difficulties they would have incurred trying to holler back @ him through a state correctional facility. If you're rap nerd through and through, you're going to love ep. 12. His us with your comments down below.