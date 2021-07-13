Denzel Curry hasn't been entirely inactive, having delivered the Kenny Beats collaboration album Unlocked at the beginning of 2020. It has, however, been a minute since he dropped off a solo album, with the Florida-inspired Zuu being his most recent in that regard.

Given the relatively decent wait, many fans have been eager to see how Curry would plot out his return, which officially has a name: Melt My Eyez, See Your Future. Though little is known about the upcoming project, Denzel teased a personal project featuring a mix of "Producers I’ve always wanted to work with and who I worked with from the first album." He also confirms that he drew inspiration from "a combination of what’s going on right now in the world and Akira Kurosawa films with Toshiro Mifune."

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Now, Denzel has come through with a new Instagram post, and while it doesn't reveal much about Melt My Eyez, it goes a long way in capturing his energy ahead of its release. "I'm coming back and this time… I really won’t miss," captions Zel, alongside a picture of himself looking focused.

It's unclear as to what he's referring to by "miss," as the implication suggests that Denzel faltered on a previous release; as fans know, however, that's certainly not the case. Still, it's comforting to see him feeling confident about his forthcoming album, which has all the potential to be Denzel's finest body of work thus far. And given how strong TA1300 and ZUU both are, that's no easy feat.

Stay tuned for more news on Denzel Curry's upcoming Melt My Eyez, See Your Future album as it surfaces.