The game is always a better place when Denzel Curry has an album in the mix. Following the strong release streak of TA13OO, Zuu, and the Kenny Beats-produced Unlocked, Zel has taken a bit of time to ready up his next solo endeavor, having previously confirmed the title to be Melt My Eyez, See Your Future.

Other than that, however, little concrete is known about the project. In a previous Q&A session on Twitter, Denzel teased that "the sound of the album is different than All my other albums," which is certainly open to interpretation given his versatility. "This album stems from my feelings strictly," he added, adding that he connected with "Producers I’ve always wanted to work with and who I worked with from the first album." Insofar as influences, he cites "a combination of what’s going on right now in the world and Akira Kurosawa films with Toshiro Mifune."

Mark Horton/WireImage/Getty Images

Today, Denzel took a moment to give a slight update on the album, confirming that "Melt My Eyez See Your Future is coming…" Alas, that's about all he gave on the matter, leaving fans to speculate on exactly when "soon" might be. Still, it's promising that Denzel is once again bringing attention to his upcoming project, which could mean it's dropping as soon as this summer.

We'll have to wait for a little more before we can really begin speculating -- keep an eye out for further updates from Denzel, and sound off if you're excited to hear his new album. For more from Zeltron, check out his genre-bending collaboration "Bad Luck" with PlayThatBoiZay right here.