Not long after Rick Ross praised his "wordplay, intention, and heart," Denzel Curry has come through with another treat for the fans. Sitting down with interview channel Montreality, Denzel made sure to deliver some of his signature bars. It's fair to say the man is ready for action no matter the situation, regardless of an instrumental's presence. By this point, Denzel fans are still beaming with satisfaction off the strength of Zuu, a Florida-centric love letter to his formative stomping ground; already, Zuu has won a place in our hearts, securing a rating of 87 out of 100, one of the year's best thus far. Yet the rapper isn't done yet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He recently delivered nearly two minutes of unfiltered bars, a freestyle you can watch in full below. In keeping with his stylistic preference, Zeltron keeps the geek-references heavy, though his unapologetic swagger keeps him comfortably on course. "Yoda, takin' that green by the force," he raps, "cause I need some diamonds, I need a Porsche." He proceeds to kick up the flow, showcasing some of the creativity setting him apart from his peers. "Here is the gist, a list, an alias / switch up the race I'm an illegal alien," he raps, hitting a nice flow. "One is called Damian, one is called Fabian, one is Nigerian, one is Arabian / watch out for Aryan Caucasian, so free I'm free Mason."

