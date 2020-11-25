Following an unapologetic Twitter rant for the ages yesterday morning, Denzel Curry has decided to keep the ball rolling by picking up exactly where he left off. Clearly feeling unappreciated by the rap game at large, Denzel maintained that he has been among the game's most consistent innovators, going so far as to position himself at the top of the ladder. Now, he's returned to elaborate on his position, as well as to shout out some of his crucial supporters and fans -- a roster that includes the likes of Big K.R.I.T, SpaceGhostPurpp, Odd Future, and Billie Eilish.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"The biggest pop star in the world Rn been a Denzel Curry fan since she was 15 and she did what no other rapper did and showed me mad love," writes Zeltron, who collaborated with Billie Eilish on TA13OO highlight "Sirens" and toured with her during 2019's When We All Fall Asleep Tour. "All respect to billie." In addition to Billie, Denzel also took the time to single out Big K.R.I.T, imploring the game to put some respect on the rapper's name.

Last but not least, Denzel made sure to show some love to some of his earliest supporters, namely Odd Future and SpaceGhostPurpp, with whom he has nursed a complicated relationship in recent memory. Still, Denzel understands the impact that Purpp had on his artistic development, and made sure to make that abundantly clear. "Thank you Odd Future, Thank you Spaceghostpurrp," he adds. "Thank y’all And Thank the Gang that supported me."

Check out some of Zel's latest tweets below, and be sure to show some love to the Floridian innovator -- after all, the idea that he might hang up the spurs would be a crushing blow to this new generation of rappers.