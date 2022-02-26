On the heels of his two new singles, "Walkin" and "Zatoichi" (featuring slowthai), Denzel Curry's Melt My Eyez, See Your Future project will be releasing very soon.



Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Denzel Curry, eccentric and explosive rapper out of Carol City, Florida, has established a massive fanbase in his time in the rap game. His cup runneth over with energy, Curry has garnered attention from Hip Hop fans across the globe for his wild personality and equally expressive catalogue. Unlocked, the most recent project released by Denzel Curry (and collaborative effort with beloved fan favorite producer Kenny Beats), was accompanied by an animated short film which helps detail just how eclectic his influences and inspirations are.

Melt My Eyez, See Your Future has a very clear visual philosophy. The cover art and visuals for both "Zatoichi" and "Walkin" take characteristics from Japanese culture. If looking at the conceptual direction doesn't serve as proof of these elements, Curry himself has cited Japanese filmmaker and artist Akira Kurosawa as a creative catalyst.

Just to circle back to Denzel himself, and his out of this world energy, he sustained a major injury at one of his shows for stage diving (without warning the crowd of his intentions). He acts on positive impulse, and it translates to the delivery and tonality in his verses. He delivered one of the most off the wall freestyles on Kenny Beats' The Cave YouTube series, which is saying something when put up against the wide range of guests that have blessed the booth.

Melt My Eyez, See Your Future is slated for release on March 25th.

