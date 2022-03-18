Carol City, Florida-based rapper Denzel Curry has officially announced the release date for his new studio album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future. Sharing that the project will be released a week from today on March 25, the 27-year-old rapper also unveiled the tracklist and cover artwork for the highly-anticipated body of work.

The fourteen-track album will include collaborations with T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, J.I.D., slowthai, Robert Glasper, and others. Production credits are listed for Dot Da Genius, Kal Banx, Powers Pleasant, Thundercat, CardoGotWings, JPEGMAFIA, Kenny Beats, and more. The eighth track is easily one of the most exciting cuts on the entire album, featuring 6LACK, Rico Nasty, J.I.D., and JASIAH on a song called "Ain't No Way," which was produced by Powers Pleasant, Sucuki, and Lo.

The announcement was made as part of a partnership with Spotify. "Future's lookin' bright," wrote the editorial streaming platform on Instagram.

Melt My Eyez, See Your Future comes following the release of Denzel Curry's latest singles, "Walkin" and "Zatoichi" with slowthai.

Take a look at the tracklist and cover artwork below and let us know which song you're most excited to hear from Zel's upcoming release. Stay tuned for next Friday to hear the entire project.

Melt My Eyez, See Your Future Tracklist:

1. Melt Session #1 (feat. Robert Glasper)

2. Walkin

3. Worst Comes To Worst

4. John Wayne (feat. Buzzy Lee)

5. The Last

6. Mental (feat. Saul Williams & Bridget Perez)

7. Troubles (feat. T-Pain)

8. Ain’t No Way (feat. 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, & JASIAH)

9. X-Wing

10. Angelz

11. The Smell of Death

12. Sanjuro (feat. 454)

13. Zatoichi (feat. slowthai)

14. The Ills