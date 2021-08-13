mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Denzel Curry Returns With A Vengeance On "The Game"

Mitch Findlay
August 13, 2021 10:29
Denzel Curry proves he's ahead of the pack on his slow-burning new single "The Game."


Denzel Curry is gearing up to release his new album Melt My Eyez, See Your Futureand now he's back to set the stage with his new single "The Game." Arriving complete with an elaborate visual calling back to the gaming days of yore, Denzel's latest sets a promising stage for what's to come. Taking to a slow-paced and impactful bounce, Zel proceeds to lock into a complex flow scheme, implementing a touch of storytelling for added effect. 

"The street had only brought me ether and random outburst, I told the hood that I'ma come back, just get me out first," spits Denzel. "And ni*gas quick to call me sell out, when I'm on the outskirts / Want to know on how I got there, I put in hard work." He proceeds to circle back to themes first touched on in "Clout Cobain," putting the rap industry under the magnifying glass -- during a particularly sunny day. "Doing all this industry shit, I start to realize, we lookin' up to junkies and shit, then mimic they lives," he raps, emphasizing how important it is to make quality music. 

Though a little more understated than some of his previous drops, Denzel's authoritative tone and masterful technical chops give "The Game" undeniable power. Check it out now, and sound off below with your thoughts.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Doing all this industry shit, I start to realize
We lookin' up to junkies and shit, then mimic they lives
Ni*gas go and get the some new tats, wear the same chains
Gucci, Prada, Fendi, you all wear the same thang
Ni*gas fucking on the same bitch that you call main
Now I gotta roast you slow, mane, like it was lo mein

