Denzel Curry Recruits 6lack, Rico Nasty, J.I.D, Powers Pleasant & Jasiah On "Ain't No Way"

Aron A.
March 25, 2022 16:38
Ain't No Way
Denzel Curry Feat. 6LACK, J.I.D, Rico Nasty, JASIAH & Powers Pleasant

Denzel Curry recruits J.I.D., 6lack, Rico Nasty, Powers Pleasant, and Jasiah for a posse cut on "Melt My Eyez See Your Future."


There's no denying Denzel Curry's catalog, and the release of Melt My Eyez See Your Future continues to showcase his creative brilliance as an MC and songwriter. The 14-song project arrived earlier today after the release of a slew of singles, including "Troubles" ft. T-Pain and "Zatoichi" ft. slowthai. However, the entire project also carries what might end up being the best posse cut of the year with "Ain't No Way" ft. JID, Rico Nasty, 6lack, Jasiah, and Powers Pleasant. The smooth record opens up with 6lack's nonchalant vocals gracing a soulful sample, which serves as core fo the record, even as the beat switches over different verses from JID, Rico Nasty, and others. Lo, Powers Pleasant, and Sucuki hold down the production with Robert Glasper providing additional keys to the record.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future also boasts appearances from Karriem Riggins, Saul Williams, and more.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Jiggaman made his first album at twenty-six
I passed twenty-five, I was seventeen gettin' rich
Ain't no way I was gonna take what people sell me
Run the jewels 'cause I kill a mic on any LP

