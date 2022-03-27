mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Denzel Curry Raps About Police Brutality & Gun Violence On JPEGMAFIA-Produced "John Wayne"

Cole Blake
March 26, 2022 23:44
240 Views
11
0
Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your FutureDenzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your Future
Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your Future

John Wayne
Denzel Curry
Produced by JPEGMAFIA

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (3)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Denzel Curry teamed up with JPEGMAFIA for "John Wayne."


Denzel Curry shared his highly-anticipated album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, on Friday, and among the early highlights is the project's fourth track, "John Wayne." The JPEGMAFIA-produced track sees Curry speaking on police brutality, gun culture, and the cyclical nature of violence.

While Peggy doesn't provide a verse for the song, Buzzy Lee comes through with vocals to kick off the track.

Across the rest of Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, Curry partners with JID, T-Pain, Rico Nasty, 6lack, Jasiah, Powers Pleasant, and more.

Check out "John Wayne" below.

Quotable Lyrics

The world is darker than the integration of a Brooklyn Dodger
All I need is me, myself and I and also my revolver
Crackers out here shootin' joggers, trouble makin' firestarters
Still get paid to solve our problems, him or me, I guess I pop him

Denzel Curry JPEGMAFIA Melt My Eyes See Your Future
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Denzel Curry Raps About Police Brutality & Gun Violence On JPEGMAFIA-Produced "John Wayne"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject