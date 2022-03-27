Denzel Curry Raps About Police Brutality & Gun Violence On JPEGMAFIA-Produced "John Wayne"

Denzel Curry shared his highly-anticipated album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, on Friday, and among the early highlights is the project's fourth track, "John Wayne." The JPEGMAFIA-produced track sees Curry speaking on police brutality, gun culture, and the cyclical nature of violence.
While Peggy doesn't provide a verse for the song, Buzzy Lee comes through with vocals to kick off the track.
Across the rest of Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, Curry partners with JID, T-Pain, Rico Nasty, 6lack, Jasiah, Powers Pleasant, and more.
Check out "John Wayne" below.
Quotable Lyrics
The world is darker than the integration of a Brooklyn Dodger
All I need is me, myself and I and also my revolver
Crackers out here shootin' joggers, trouble makin' firestarters
Still get paid to solve our problems, him or me, I guess I pop him