Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats, & Smino Connect For “So.Incredible.pkg”

Yesterday, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats emerged to share a creative trailer for their updated version of Unlocked, appropriately titled Unlocked 1.5. And while it's unclear as to whether Denzel will be providing new verses for the occasion, the pair of interdimensional travelers have certainly done their part in giving the project a fresh face. Featuring guest appearances from Joey Bada$$, Alchemist, Benny The Butcher, Kenny Mason, Smino, and more, look for Unlocked 1.5 to surface in its entirety on March 5th.

In the meantime, Denzel made sure to stage a family affair, enlisting his cousin Smino for a Robert Glasper-produced remix of "So.Incredible." While the track's pace remains similar, the vibe shifts entirely, with Glasper's basslines and soothing vocal samples laying a smooth foundation. Smino slides through to spit a new verse, his distinctive aquatic style contrasting quite nicely with Zeltron's more direct and punchline-centric approach. Based on "So.Incredible.pkg" alone, it's likely that 1.5 will prove to be a unique listening experience in its own right, even if it remains a previously-released album in a reimagined state.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off with your comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Then let me paint a quick, it's Highsquiat, let me spark

I been on big ginger, I'm Bob Ross with the art

I got home this mornin' and parked my car in the yard

Stumbled right into that coochie that I had left on the charger