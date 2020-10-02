Denzel Curry Is "Live From The Abyss"

Denzel Curry promised to release new music, and today he's lived up to his promise with the arrival of "Live From The Abyss." For this one, Denzel opted to switch up the formula, releasing the track on Bandcamp and pledging to donate all proceeds to Dream Defenders, an organization pledged as follows: "We are an uprising of rebellious youth fighting for our freedom. We are organizers shaping our collective destinies. We are the next generation of revolutionaries."

As for the song itself, Denzel opts to channel his own rebellious spirit, processing his voice through a filter and spitting over a distorted slow-burning beat. "I walk around with confidence, plotting on accomplishments, planning something radical in the cut so anonymous," he spits. "I don't fuck with my President, tried to block all Mexicans." Between the incendiary subject matter and the jaded, singsong flow, "Live From The Abyss" successfully channels the frustrations that many have been feeling of late. Here's hoping that Denzel's attempt to make a difference can pay off -- check it out for yourself now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I walk around with confidence, plotting on accomplishments,

Planning something radical in the cut so anonymous

I don't fuck with my President, tried to block all Mexicans