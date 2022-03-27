mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Denzel Curry Goes Introspective On "Angelz"

Alexander Cole
March 27, 2022 08:54
Image via Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry cannot miss.


Denzel Curry is one of the most consistent artists in hip-hop, and for the last couple of years, fans had been waiting patiently for his next release. Well, on Friday, he delivered with a new project called Melt My Eyez, See Your Future. This is a project with a ton of unique features, although today, we are highlighting a song that Curry takes on by himself. That song is the 10th track on the album, called "Angelz."

Throughout this track, Curry raps over some heavenly boom-bap production, all while speaking on the choices he made during the early stages of his career. He speaks on the pitfalls of success and how it led him down a path that he eventually realized was not for him. It is a gorgeous introspective song, and one that long-time Curry fans will appreciate.

Let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I spent my whole career lookin' for validation
Chasin' women that use pussy for they persuasion
Chained to my vessel, saw freedom in meditation
Usin' medication would make the perfect escapist

