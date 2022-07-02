Whenever Drake or Kanye West releases a new album, Hip Hop is at a standstill. The two rappers have often created epic moments in Hip Hop history as they roll out their records, and with the respect they've earned in the industry, those projects are often stacked with their fellow chart-topping peers. Both Ye and Drizzy have exceptional catalogs that are often revisited regularly by fans, but Denzel Curry's hot take on Certified Lover Boy and Donda caused the Florida emcee to be on the receiving end of criticism.

"The artwork for both projects were booty," Curry tweeted back in May. "Donda and CLB could’ve been better yall n*ggas rich and got the greatest musicians at your disposal."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Curry stood ten toes down on his remarks during his recent interview with Spin where he further explained his thoughts.

“I was looking forward to Drake’s album, ‘cause Drake always got something. But then, when you get them albums, you’re like, ‘What the f*ck are you doing?’” Spin noted that Curry brought up Drake's earlier catalog with records that are now considered to be classics before moving on to West.

“We don’t even really need to talk about Kanye West, it’s Kanye West,” he added.

“But for them to go out, and go against each other and make that subpar work with the resources they have," said Curry. "These are the same producers it’s hard for me to reach out to because they don’t see the return. You’ve got all these resources, and y’all made subpar albums. I had limited resources, and I made a great one. That shouldn’t happen."

Do you agree with Denzel Curry?

