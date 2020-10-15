Denzel Curry, Dua Saleh & Haleek Maul Unite For Frenetic New Single "Bloodrush"

Alan Moore, the celebrated writer who is responsible for Watchmen and V for Vendetta, recently premiered his new film The Show with director Mitch Jenkins at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain.

The film featured a special track commissioned for its trailer that featured Denzel Curry, Dua Saleh, and Haleek Maul joining forces with Fog frontman Andrew Broder, who provides a chaotic industrial beat.

Denzel Curry kicks things off with a fiery verse over some tribal drums that easily sounds like it could've been a Yeezus throwaway.

Speaking of that album, Bon Iver frontman and Yeezus collaborator Justin Vernon has a writing credit on this one and his influence can be clearly felt in the stacked-vocals segment towards the end.

Check out "Bloodrush" below. Who do you think had the best verse on this one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Behind every smile, it be a river of tears

Six minutes, you're on, at the crack of dawn

You will face all your worst fears

Dip the curtains, you hear all the cheers

And profanity, all of its fear

See your vanity, all of your peers

They're your enemy, you will be veered to insanity