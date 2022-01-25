On Monday, January 24th, Denzel Curry dropped off a super hot new single, "Walkin," which finds the 26-year-old Florida native stepping into a more mature musical era.

When speaking with Zane Lowe on The Zane Lowe Show, Curry shared, "Keep walking means you got to keep moving forward with whatever is going on in your life." He revealed that when he wrote the record, he was in a place of learning that no matter what happens – good or bad – his only option is to "keep walking."

"There's a difference between walking away from something and running away from something, you know what I mean? And the inspiration behind that whole thing besides just walking away from situations into your future."

The TA13OO hitmaker cited films like Yojimbo, Sanjuro, Fistfull of Dollars, Few Dollars More, and Good and the Bad and the Ugly as some of his inspirations.

Next up, Curry shared how his experiences living through the COVID-19 pandemic helped shape his forthcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. "Throughout this past two years, the only thing I had was myself in this. I had friendships that messed up and I had to go through experiences where I had to look at myself raw, face to face. It was just me in the mirror."

Riot Games/Getty Images

"I was in therapy and I was in martial arts and I was watching movies a lot, working on the comic and working on this album all at the same time. So with everything that was happening in my life, I lost a few friends that I'm not close to anymore. And basically, all this stuff that I'm writing on this album is experiences I had during COVID when we were quarantined."

The rapper also spoke on his new hairstyle, describing it as his "crown." "It's like what Bob Marley said. They asked him about, 'Yo, why you have the locks?' Because you know, Jamaicans and everybody, they don't call them dreads, they call them locks. So they were saying... It's not just the Goku hairstyle, but it's modelled after Future Trunks actually."

"So I call this my crown. I cut my hair off because I was going through something. I was like depressed, but I'm growing my hair back because I realize there's power within it. So this is my crown."

Check out Denzel Curry's full appearance on The Zane Lowe Show below.