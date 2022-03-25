Denzel Curry Delivers "Melt My Eyez See Your Future" Ft. T-Pain, JID, 6LACK, Rico Nasty & More

It is always a good day to receive new music from Denzel Curry, and after teasing this one for a bit, the Florida rapper has finally shared his latest effort, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Curry is a respected voice in Hip Hop whose catalog continues to impress, and this time, he's added features from peers including 6LACK, Rico Nasty, Saul Williams, JID, T-Pain, slowthai, Robert Glasper, and more.

“It made sense more than it did before,” Curry told Loud and Quiet earlier this month. “‘Melt My Eyez’ is a metaphor for things we choose not to see on a daily basis: we avoid people, we avoid the news, we avoid criticism, but most importantly, we avoid facing the truth ourselves when it’s right in front of us. ‘See Your Future’ comes from self-reflection and the realization that I’m going to do something to better the world by letting them know that we are all the same and we can move forward in life if we don’t focus on the past.”

Stream Melt My Eyez See Your Future and let us know what you think of Denzel Curry's latest.

Tracklist

1. Melt Session #1 (feat. Robert Glasper)

2. Walkin

3. Worst Comes To Worst

4. John Wayne (feat. Buzzy Lee)

5. The Last

6. Mental (feat. Saul Williams & Bridget Perez)

7. Troubles (feat. T-Pain)

8. Ain’t No Way (feat. 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, & JASIAH)

9. X-Wing

10. Angelz

11. The Smell of Death

12. Sanjuro (feat. 454)

13. Zatoichi (feat. slowthai)

14. The Ills

