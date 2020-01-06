Denzel Curry Delivers Intense "13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT" Megamix

Denzel Curry is easily one of the game's best current lyricists, continuously one-upping himself with drops like TA13OO and last year's Flordia-centric Zuu. One of his defining characteristics as a musician remains his versatility; Zeltron is as likely to float over a smooth eighties-inspired drop like "Wish" as he is to snarl his way through a blistering anthem like "P.A.T." Today, with the release of his epic and intense megamix "13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT," Denzel's instincts skew closer to the latter.

Boasting appearances from Ghostmane, AK (of The Underachievers), Xavier Wulf, and ZillaKami, the multi-part mix features eight distinct tracks in one. "The entity known as ZXLTRXN is here to give you an invitation to the active mind of a man with multiple personalities," writes Denzel, in the mix's official description. "Darkness, Happiness, Past, Present, and Future make there way into this Mixx." Fans of Zel will find much to love here, with plenty of witty bars and all that unapologetic fury we've come to love.

Check it out now, and look for big things to come from Curry's 2020 campaign. Especially if "13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT" is a taste of a bigger project to arrive at a later date. What do you think of this latest gift?