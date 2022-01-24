Denzel Curry has announced that he will be releasing the first single from his upcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, on Monday. The new song is titled, "Walkin."

Curry revealed the cover art for the new single on his Instagram page, Sunday night with the simple caption: "Tomorrow."

On Twitter, he instructed fans to "Tune into @zanelowe tomorrow 9:05am pst." The post includes a gif from what appears to be an Akira Kurosawa film.



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Curry announced his upcoming album, earlier this month, with a teaser video that confirmed the project will feature T-Pain, Thundercat, Rico Nasty, 6lack, J.I.D, slowthai, and Robert Glasper, as well as production from Kenny Beats.

"My inspiration behind this album, visually, was Akira Kurosawa films, like just the way he embodied things and how his films played out," Denzel Curry said on Instagram Live after announcing the upcoming album. "Sonically — if you listen to the Soulquarians like D'Angelo, The Roots, [and] Erykah Badu, that's the vibe I'm going for. And sprinkle some Kanye West Graduation on it, and you got it."

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is set to arrive almost two years after his last studio album, Zuu, which was made available in May 2019. Since then, he's teamed up with the aforementioned Kenny Beats for Unlocked and Unlocked 1.5.

Check out Curry's announcement below.



