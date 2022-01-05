After weeks of radio silence from many of Hip-Hop's most beloved acts, 2022 is already shaping up to be a big year for music. This Friday, The Weeknd will be dropping his Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, and Jim Carrey-assisted fifth studio album Dawn FM, and Gunna will also be delivering his highly anticipated DS4EVER.

Now, as fans a proper release date for 2 Chainz's newly revealed album Dope Don't Sell Itself, Florida-bred artist Denzel Curry has resurfaced to share an exciting announcement of his own with a cinematic new trailer. In the 47-second clip, the UNLOCKED artist is seen walking through a desert while a jazzy, guitar-led instrumental builds in the background, and towards the end of the trailer, the credits for Denzel Curry's next album, titled Melt My Eyez See Your Future, appear.



Image via HNHH

According to the trailer, an impressive selection of guest artists are set to appear on his forthcoming LP, including 6lack, J.I.D., Rico Nasty, T-Pain, 454, Buzzy Lee, Briget Perez, and slowthai. The production is also shown to be handled by the likes of Denzel Curry, Boi-1da, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, Kenny Beats, JPEGMAFIA, Dot Da Genius, Mike Hector, and many others.

"My inspiration behind this album, visually, was Akira Kurosawa films, like just the way he embodied things and how his films played out," Denzel Curry said on Instagram Live shortly after his surprise album announcement. "Sonically — if you listen to the Soulquarians like D'Angelo, The Roots, [and] Erykah Badu, that's the vibe I'm going for. And sprinkle some Kanye West Graduation on it, and you got it."

When asked whether the album is his favorite that he's made so far, the TA13OO artist assured fans that it is, and he also revealed how confident he is in the quality of Melt My Eyez See Your Future. "I'm not even sitting here and gassing y'all right now. There's literally no skips," Denzel Curry explains. "There's no song I questioned, so I know when I give it to you, you won't question any of these songs. If you wasn't a Denzell Curry fan before, I guarantee you will become a Denzel Curry fan or become a Denzel Curry fan again. Trust me."

At this time, no release date has been revealed, but you can checkout the trailer for Melt My Eyez See Your Future below.

Now that you've seen the trailer and read what Denzel Curry had to say about his forthcoming album, are you looking forward to the imminent release of Melt My Eyez See Your Future?