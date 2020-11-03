As two of Florida's many talented young emcees, it's no surprise that Denzel Curry and XXXTentacion came to develop a friendship over time. In a Montreality interview from a few years back, Curry explained that he met XXXTentacion during a party at the ULT House and proceeded to invite the rapper to move in and work on music -- if only to keep him out of trouble. From there, the pair proceeded to go their separate ways, but not before laying down their lone collaboration on wax -- "SPACEGHOSTPUSSY," which featured Triple X holding it down with an aggressive contribution.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Following Triple X's death in June of 2018, Denzel Curry opened up about their occasionally complicated dynamic, revealing the deep trust that existed between them. "We basically don't understand each other, yet we're so much alike," explained Denzel, speaking with Mass Appeal. "We went to understand who we both were. Even when it came down to the darkest shit that he can tell me in his life, and I tell him the darkest shit to happen in my life." Clearly, there was a respect between the two defining Floridian voices, and many fans wish that they were able to collaborate more before Triple X's untimely murder.

From the sound of it, Denzel shares that wish. During an impromptu Twitter Q&A spree -- one that found him revealing some baggage with A$AP Rocky as well as calling out Travis Scott's "funky" attitude -- Denzel confirmed that he and X had planned on recording new music together. It's unclear as to whether such plans were outlined more specifically, but seeing the role Denzel played in supporting Triple X in those early years at the ULT House, it wouldn't have been surprising for things to come full circle. Alas, that day will never come.

Check out Denzel's response to an XXXTentacion question below, and sound off -- do you think they could have dropped off a classic track?