Denzel Curry & PlayThatBoiZay Thrash On "Bad Luck"

Denzel Curry has never been one to shy away from rock music, having previously impressed with a committed cover of Rage Against The Machine's "Bulls On Parade." Now, he's taking it further than ever before, teaming up with PlayThatBoiZay for "Bad Luck," a brutalizing cut off the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which draws inspiration from the upcoming DC comic series.

Rather appropriately, Denzel commits to the death metal style for this one, pushing his voice to the limit as he and PlayThatBoiZay scream and shrieks over chugging distorted guitars. A far cry from Zel's typical hip-hop stylings, it's possible that this one may prove alienating to some -- though it also showcases an undeniably unique facet of Denzel's artistry, not to mention a versatility that could merit further exploration.

Check out the Death Metal-inspired "Bad Luck" now, and sound off if you're into this new sound from Denzel Curry.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Bad luck, I ain't even have a job yet

Bad luck, so I guess I'm gonna rob next

Bad luck, now you're laying with a broke neck

Bad luck, very bad, bad, not good