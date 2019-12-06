Denzel Curry & Melodownz Take "No Mercy" On An Opp

New Zealand rapper Melodownz has made noise in the past few years but it appears that he's readying to have a breakout year in 2020. Although it's hard for any international act to break into the American audience, it always helps when a familiar name is featured on the track. Today, he dropped off his new single, "No Mercy" featuring Denzel Curry. Over bass-heavy production handled by Smoke, the two rappers swap bars with triplet flows. Denzel sweeps in on the second flow and as usual, demolishes it with barely any effort. Melodownz might not be the most familiar name right now but it's clear that he can hold his own.

Check out the new single "No Mercy" by Melodownz and Denzel Curry. Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Start by gettin' out my face so you will wound up drown in misery

You don't want to mess with me, especially my infantry

I don't want to look at you my dude, because you sick of me

Very well connected like a fuckin' human centipede