Sometimes a creative vision can be enjoyed in a variety of different ways. Kendrick Lamar's DAMN, for example, took on a second life with a reversed tracklist; Run The Jewels went full crazy-cat-lady with the batshit insane Meow The Jewels. Now, the dynamic duo that is Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats have decided to offer up a different take on their popular Unlocked projected, which arrived back in February complete with an extensive companion film.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Today, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats have revealed their plans to expand on their recently established world, announcing an official Unlocked 48-page comic book and instrumental album by way of their "dark" counterparts. With Psycho Films handling the plot and illustrations from Sam Hochman, Joey Prosser, Forrest Whaley, Justin Johnson, Chaz Bottoms, Malik Bolton, Rachel Headlam, Borboev Shakhnazer, and Asekov Tilek, it's likely that Unlocked will continue to take on a life of its own. Should you be interested, check out the trailer below, and be sure to place your orders right here.

If that wasn't enough, the pair will also be delivering an instrumental version of the album, as Kenny Beats believes that the beats can stand comfortably on their own. "UNLOCKED is so much more than a few songs, it's a feeling we all have," Kenny told Complex. "For the first time I'm releasing my instrumentals because I truly believe these beats can live on their own. Put them on while you read the comic and stay tuned for part 2!" Look for that to land on May 1st.

[via]