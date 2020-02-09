Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats Set The Booth On Fire With New Track "Pyro (Leak 2019)"

Kenny Beats' The Cave YouTube series has become a must-watch for hip-hop enthusiasts who live for the studio environment and want an introspective behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of their favorite emcees. In recent years, Denzel Curry has become one of the most prestigious lyricists to come out of south Florida in quite some time. When no one suspecting a thing, these two notable personalities released a full-length project entitled, Unlocked (2020), right under the culture's nose with the help of a partially animated short film. One of the standout tracks from their collaborative effort called, "Pyro (leak 2019)," is catching the attention of their fanbases and casual music fans alike.

Kenny Beats' production on this particular track wasn't necessarily complex as the song's samples were dominated by a heavy bassline and drum pattern that allowed Denzel Curry to willingly experiment with his flow. The "DIET_" rapper took the instrumental and unleashed a level of lyrical venom that not many rappers in his generation can match. His delivery and wordplay throughout the entire Unlocked mixtape is that of an inspired and upcoming artist and not of an established artist as he's made himself out to be over the past half-decade.

Check out Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats' "Pyro (leak 2019)" animated/claymation visuals provided in the link below.

Quotable Lyrics

(Py-pyrotechnics) Watch 'em come with the water hose

Make it rain on the b*tch, that's how you water hoes

Make it rain with the clip for those that all oppose

Put they face in the box inside a centerfold

Fire flows like I'm red and white Mario

Zeltron out the barrio, cold as Ontario

These n*ggas hysterical, I'm historical

I am the oracle, I been know what's in store for you