Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats Link With Benny The Butcher For "Diet 1.5"

While not quite a new Denzel Curry album, nor a new Kenny Beats album for that matter, the recently released Unlocked 1.5 remains a welcome holdover all the same. Featuring a more-or-less complete musical overhaul of the 2020 collaborative project, one lined with notable guest appearances from the duo's collective contact list, it's no surprise that some of the reimagined cuts standing out as arguable improvements. And naturally, when Benny The Butcher steps into the booth, such things should be expected.

Though some of the tracks opted for a production facelift, the simple banger that is "Diet" needed no alteration. Over a style of instrumental he seldom tackles, The Butcher showcases his versatility as he lets fly the bars we've come to expect. "All these racks in the ceiling got rappers back in they feelings," he spits. "Treat the game like Trump voters did the Capitol building / In a 600 Maybach, the only passenger in it, ain't got no cash for the dealer if don't no stashes come in it."

Alas, no new bars from Denzel, so there's no telling how hard he might have snapped when rapping alongside The Butcher. At least, not yet -- now that the pair has broken the barrier of collaboration, perhaps we'll see another one in due time. Check out "Diet 1.5," as well as the album from whence it came, right here.

