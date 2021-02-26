Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats Give Remix To "Cosmic.m4a" With Joey Ba$$ & The Alchemist

A year ago, we received Unlocked, a collaborative project featuring Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats. The pair came together to execute an impressive project and they've reunited to deliver a remix of the record titled Unlocked 1.5. It's reported that the updated version will feature all of the original tracks but as remixed versions featuring artists like Arlo Parks, Jay Versace, Charlie Heat, Benny The Butcher, and more.

It was just last week when Curry and Kenny gave us the remix to "So.Incredible.Pkg" with looks from Robert Glasper and Smino. On Friday (February 26), they returned to drop off a reimagined version of "Cosmic.m4a," this time with additions from The Alchemist and Joey Bada$$. The collaboration is deserving of much praise, so stream the remix to "Cosmic.m4a" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Gun cocked, make a n*gga lung stop

Got my middle finger to the ceilin', screaming, "F*ck cops"

Trigger finger start itchin' when the fun stop

Fiends at the bus stop, eyes lookin' bloodshot

Uh, stop your blood clot cryin'

They killed my dawg, now everybody's dyin'