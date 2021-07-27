When it comes to quote-unquote new rappers, there are several names that continuously earn praise as key innovators in the culture. Denzel Curry and Cordae are both widely regarded in that esteemed group, and today, the pair of talented rappers took a moment to celebrate a few milestone anniversaries.

For Denzel, today marks three years of TA13OO, a three-part project that many still consider to be his magnum opus -- at least, so far. Boasting songs like "Clout Cobain," "Sirens" with J.I.D. and Billie Eilish, the GoldLink-assisted "Black Balloons," and many more, Denzel's conceptual voyage through Lights, Gray, and Dark featured some of his most impressive songwriting to date. "Happy birthday to my 3-year-old," captions Zel, alongside the project's cover art. "Album I was going say child but a ni**a don’t got kids. Happy birthday TA13OO."

Yesterday, Cordae's The Lost Boy also gained a year of experience, officially turning two. It's no secret that the project was a major success for the young lyricist, who earned himself a Best Rap Album Grammy nomination shortly after its release. Like Denzel, he also spoke of his album as if a child, beaming with pride as a proud father would.

"My first born turns 2 today," he captions. "Oh how the time flys. I always knew The Lost Boy would be special. More importantly I knew the lives it would touch, and how many people it would help through dark times. Oh, and new music is OTW!" By that, he's of course referring to the upcoming From A Bird's Eye View, presumably dropping later this year.

Congratulations to both Denzel Curry and Cordae on their latest anniversaries -- two albums that are certainly worthy of a spin or two.