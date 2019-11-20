NBA teams across the league officially introduced their 2019-20 "City Edition" uniforms this week and the results have been all over the place. For instance, the Dallas Mavericks' and Boston Celtics' jerseys were universally trashed by #NBATwitter while the Denver Nuggets absolutely crushed their execution.

As revealed on Tuesday night, the Nuggets have put a unique twist on the iconic "Rainbow Skyline" design which was worn by the team from the 1981-82 season through 1992-93. This time around, the uniforms feature a black base as opposed to the classic white.

According to NBA.com, the design was chosen because of the standout design that represented the vibrancy and growth of Denver that occurred in the 1980’s. Perhaps the colorful logo has a bit of good luck behind it, from 1982 to 1990 the Nuggets made the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons whiles wearing the Rainbow Skyline uniforms.

The Nuggets will don the Rainbow Skyline City Edition jersey during seven home games this season, and the organization will celebrate a different Denver neighborhood for each game. The on-court debut is scheduled for December 3 when the Nuggets host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The team will also be wearing their City Edition uniforms when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Christmas Day.