Currently sitting at #4 in the Western Conference of the NBA, the Denver Nuggets have had major playoff aspirations all season. Following their stellar performance in the Orlanda bubble last year in which they reached the Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets seemed poised to make another deep playoff run this postseason, but some unfortunate developments may prevent the team from doing so.

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets took on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, and by the end of the night, the team was left with two losses: a regular "L" against a Western Conference competitor as well as a more devastating one in which its star guard Jamal Murray suffered a brutal injury.

According to Sportsnet, Murray was hurt during the last 51 seconds of Denver's loss at Golden State on Monday night when drove the lane, tried to elevate off his left foot, and subsequently fell to the ground. The on-site medical staff was quickly ushered to assist him off of the court by bringing the guard a wheelchair, but Murray declined to ride off in the wheelchair and decided to make his exit off the court by foot with the help of two staff members.

The Nuggets have confirmed that he has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee and is out indefinitely. Contributing to the Nuggets' playoff run out of the question for Jamal Murray, but any hopes of competing in the forthcoming 2021 Summer Olympics as a member of Canada's basketball team have been squashed as well.

Many players and teams have shown their support for Jamal Murray following his brutal injury, so hopefully, he'll get well soon.

[via]