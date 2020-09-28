A sizable section of the crowd for the Denver Broncos game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, was taken up by cardboard cutouts of characters from South Park.

The seats were not filled by the show's main cast alone, what appears to be the entire population of South Park engulfed the stands. Each character appeared wearing a mask.

Additionally, over 5,000 football fans socially distanced inside the stadium.

Season 24 of South Park has yet to be given an official release date, however an hour-long "Pandemic Special" of the show will air on September 30th at 8:00 PM on Comedy Central.

"Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman," a summary of the special reads.

Streaming rights to the series recently switched hands from Hulu to HBO Max, as apart of a deal reportedly worth $500 million.

South Park has been renewed through 2022. Check out the trailer for the "Pandemic Special" below.

