mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Deno Unveils New Project "Boy Meets World"

Aron A.
May 17, 2021 20:48
47 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Boy Meets World
Deno

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Deno shares his new project ft. J.I., DDG, Cadet, Craig David, and more.


Buzzing UK artist has been slowly blowing up over the past few years. Each single and feature he's laid down has boosted his profile as a unique voice in the UK's ever-blossoming scene. On Friday, the rapper returned with his debut mixtape, Boy Meets World. He leaves a lasting impression on this one, from the second he kicks off the project with the drill-infused banger, "Drizzy." The project includes fourteen tracks and a slew of collaborators, from both the UK and the U.S. J.I. appears on "Lingo," alongside Chunkz while DDG slides for "Fr Fr." Other features on the project include Unknown T, Jade Silva, Craig David, Bandokay, Double Lz, and the late Cadet.

Peep the latest body of work from Deno below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Deno Unveils New Project "Boy Meets World"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject