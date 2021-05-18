Deno Unveils New Project "Boy Meets World"

Buzzing UK artist has been slowly blowing up over the past few years. Each single and feature he's laid down has boosted his profile as a unique voice in the UK's ever-blossoming scene. On Friday, the rapper returned with his debut mixtape, Boy Meets World. He leaves a lasting impression on this one, from the second he kicks off the project with the drill-infused banger, "Drizzy." The project includes fourteen tracks and a slew of collaborators, from both the UK and the U.S. J.I. appears on "Lingo," alongside Chunkz while DDG slides for "Fr Fr." Other features on the project include Unknown T, Jade Silva, Craig David, Bandokay, Double Lz, and the late Cadet.

Peep the latest body of work from Deno below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.