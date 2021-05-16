Michael Jordan's sneaker line has mostly been known for its contributions to the world of basketball. There have been various incredible silhouettes to come out over the years and one of those models is none other than the Air Jordan 1. We have seen numerous iterations of the model, and now, an auto-racing-inspired model is dropping thanks to NASCAR's first Jumpman athlete, Denny Hamlin.

The Air Jordan 1 Racer PE has been decked out in white, purple, and orange which fits with Hamlin's Fed-Ex sponsored car. The shoe has special suede materials that are fire-resistant and keep the driver comfortable while in the cockpit of an extremely hot vehicle.

“Nine times out of ten, if you see me on the street, I’m wearing Air Jordan Is,” Hamlin said on the Jumpman website. “This Air Jordan 1 Racer PE is special for a lot of reasons. Jordan Brand actually built the heat shield into the heel of my shoe, so my feet never get too hot. This is also the first time my racing shoe has the Air Jordan wings logo on it, and of course, there’s the Jumpman logo.”

For now, there are no plans to release colorways of this new silhouette, although if you're interested in auto-racing, these are an immediate grail.

Image via Nike

