Dennis Schroder was roasted a few years ago as he infamously declined an amazing offer from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers were ready to give Schroder $84 million over the course of four years in 2021, but he decided not to take the deal as he felt like he was worth a lot more. It was a terrible idea that ultimately cost him millions of dollars as no other NBA team wanted to give him that kind of money.

Last season, he struggled to maintain any sort of consistency and it led to him becoming a free agent this summer. Now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Schroder will return to the Lakers franchise on a one-year deal worth $2.64 million.

This is a massive pay cut that just shows how cut-throat the NBA can be. Had Schroder taken that Lakers deal in 2021, he would be making $19 million more per year. Instead, he is on a low-risk deal for a team that already has two point guards. It is not an ideal situation for Schroder, although he is being given the opportunity to prove himself again.

