There have been several memorable NBA personalities to enter and exit the league since its inception, but there has only been one that has left a lasting impact like Dennis Rodman. The former basketball star has had quite a career on and off the court, and his antics have always been front and center in headlines. Whether it be his personal or professional life, Rodman knows how to command attention.

During The Last Dance, there was a moment when the docuseries shone a light on the then-Chicago Bulls star taking a 48-hour trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the NBA Finals, and now it seems that two-day vacation is being turned into a feature film.

Rodman will reportedly act as executive producer as he shares his story courtesy of Lionsgate Film. "There's only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who'd be more fun — or maybe more dangerous — to party with," Lionsgate's Nathan Kahane said. "And yet that's not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. You think you know anything about 'The Worm?' Just you wait!"

At the time, this Vegas trip was reportedly approved by coach Phil Jackson, but Bulls icon Michael Jordan wasn't happy with the decision. Ultimately, Rodman missed his return window causing Jackson and Jordan to have to fly to Vegas to retrieve Rodman. This will certainly make for an interesting tale.

