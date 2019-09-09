Dennis Rodman has never been one to mince words or refrain from engaging in some wacky and hilarious antics. As a member of the Chicago Bulls, Rodman was one of the most misunderstood men in the history of the league and it led to some pretty outrageous moments. Essentially, Rodman was a social media troll before social media ever existed. If Tekashi 6ix9ine was a basketball player in the 90s, he would have been Rodman.

In a recent interview with Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report, Rodman opened up about a plethora of topics and even spoke about his actions throughout the 90s. At one point, Rodman was asked what he thought could have happened had social media been around in that era. As Rodman was quick to point out, he would have had a lot more money.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I wish social media, Instagram, TMZ, all that s--t was around back then. I'd be a f--king billionaire," Rodman said matter-of-factly. "I was the first one to have TV cameras in his house. All this reality TV stuff, I was the first guy to do it. I didn't even know how to do it. I just did it."

Rodman also went on to say that he was the first person to ever dabble into reality TV and that he is the catalyst for a lot of the programming you see now. Regardless of how you feel about Rodman, you have to admit that he does have a point. A lot of we see on TV and social media today, Rodman was doing 20+ years ago.

A true trailblazer in the world of internet antics.