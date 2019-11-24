Dennis Rodman is one of the most interesting characters to ever play the game of basketball and it isn't really close. When you factor in the tattoos, piercings, crazy hair, wedding dress, and just everything else, you quickly realize that Rodman has done and seen it all. Not to mention, he is good friends with the leader of North Korea, which is certainly a dinner table discussion that raises a few eyebrows. Considering everything that has gone down in his life, Rodman always makes for a great interview and this past week, he sat down with Kevin Hart for an episode of Cold as Balls.

One of the more interesting admissions from this interview is the sheer abundance of times Rodman has gone to jail. As he explains in the video below, he's been to jail over 100 times and it all has to do with his partying ways.

Back when Rodman first started out in the NBA, he was hosting parties at his house every single day, seven days a week, 24 hours, and for seven straight years. All of this led to numerous nights in prison although nothing too serious ever came out of it.

Rodman spoke about numerous other topics including breaking his penis three times and his exploits in North Korea. It's truly an interesting interview that you should devote a bit of time to if you want to laugh.