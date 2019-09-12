Dennis Rodman is a former NBA player who always says exactly how he feels. This has made him a beloved figure when it comes to fan appreciation and on Wednesday, he appeared on ESPN's The Jump. Rodman appeared alongside his former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen and was asked about some recent comments by Kevin Durant. Essentially, Durant said he wanted out of Golden State because he never felt like he was part of the team. As you can imagine, Rodman didn't take too kindly to that.

"I think it's very selfish of KD, seriously," Rodman said.

The notorious rebounder continued by saying Durant should just embrace his role wherever he goes and that he passed up on a huge opportunity to win more rings in San Francisco.

"I just don't understand. I don't understand why he would even come out and say something like that," Rodman said. "I mean, embrace it. ... I enjoyed it. I didn't care who was the leader. I didn't care who was the leading force, who was this and this, I just wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to win. I wanted to impact the city, I wanted to make people happy."

