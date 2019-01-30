NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is still taking credit for the Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un summit that took place back in June.

Rodman, who first met Kim in Pyongyang in 2013, says Trump "never would have done that shit with Kim Jong Un" if it weren't for him.

“Without me, Donald Trump would have never did that,” Rodman told Page Six at the Pegasus World Cup horse race near Miami. “Without me, he never would have done that s hit with Kim Jong Un. I paved the way.” He continued, “I made it more comfortable for people to go over there and talk to this kid. That guy is awesome, man. To me, Kim Jong Un is awesome . . . He’s protecting his country.”

During the Trump-Kim summit in June, Rodman joined CNN's Chris Cuomo to share his feelings about their meeting and wept as he discussed how he received "so many death threats" and had to "hide out for 30 days" when he came home from North Korea in 2014.