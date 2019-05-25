After Dennis Rodman was accused of robbing a Newport Beach, California yoga studio on two occasions, TMZ caught up with the former NBA star to get his thoughts on the situation. He told the publication that he had nothing to do with any theft and nothing happened during the alleged incident that was caught on surveillance footage. Following the allegations that he recently slapped a bar patron, TMZ once again was able to spend a few moments chatting with Rodman. He's singing the same song of innocence this time around as well because he says he didn't hit anyone.

He was spotted in Orange County, California and was asked by a paparazzo to share his side of what allegedly happened. A man named Jeff Soulouque told police that he was a patron at the Buddha Sky bar in Florida back on May 17 when Rodman turned to him and slapped him across the face without provocation. Soulouque claimed the pain was so intense that he later went to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a left corneal abrasion.

"I'm not gonna talk about that," Rodman said as he interrupted the paparazzo's question. "That's kinda like...whatever happened, happened, but it didn't happen." The cameraman repeated, "It didn't happen," and Rodman shook his head. "No, it didn't, but I just wanna fight past that." He added, "I don't hit anybody in the world. Never in my life. So, I'm not worried about that."

When asked if he has a message for his accuser, he said he doesn't because his "lawyers are taking care of that." As far as the rumors about him breaking his sobriety, Rodman said that "everything's cool" and he's been drinking a lot of Gatorade and water. While Rodman is still listed as a suspect in the ongoing investigation, his lawyer has previously stated that Rodman was sober the entire night in question and didn't hit anyone.