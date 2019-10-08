Contrary to any Drake lyrics you may have heard, Dennis Graham claims that he and his son have had a close relationship throughout his entire life. Drizzy has often referenced his relationship with his mother in his rhymes, sharing that she held down the household while his father was gone. Many times when he does drop a bar or two about his dad, it's usually about having an absentee father who left him and his mother to fend for themselves.

However, it's obvious that Drake and his father have a close relationship, so during a recent interview with Nick Cannon on Power 106's Nick Cannon Mornings, the talk show host asked Graham about how it feels to have the negative aspects of his relationship with his son played out in rap songs. According to Graham, none of it is true.

"I had a conversation with Drake about that. I have always been with Drake," he said. "I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, 'Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? This is not cool.' He [said], 'Dad, it sells records.' Okay, well cool." Nick laughed and said he wished his father would be as comfortable with something like that, but it looks like the Grahams are fine with it as long as it's for entertainment purposes only. Check out the clip and the full interview below.